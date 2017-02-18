South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

More than 121 years ago, South Carolinians understood the significants of their war-time artifacts

Local

Civil War Reenactment

Civil War reenactors recreate Gen. William T. Sherman's troops firing on Columbia along both sides of the Congaree River on Feb. 11, 2017. Three Union cannons fired from the west side of the Gervais Street Bridge toward Confederate sharpshooters on the east side in Columbia. The event marks 152 years since Columbia's "Longest Day.” (Video by Rob Thompson)

Editor's Choice Videos