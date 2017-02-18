South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

Malik Seshai Shoulders lead Kershaw County Deputies on a high speed 105-mph chase before rolling his car multiple times, and trying to flee the scene. In this video, deputies can be heard catching him trying to flee the scene.
Civil War reenactors recreate Gen. William T. Sherman's troops firing on Columbia along both sides of the Congaree River on Feb. 11, 2017. Three Union cannons fired from the west side of the Gervais Street Bridge toward Confederate sharpshooters on the east side in Columbia. The event marks 152 years since Columbia's "Longest Day.” (Video by Rob Thompson)