Photos: President Trump visits Boeing plant in North Charleston

President Donald Trump attended the event to debut the first 787-10, the newest member of the 787 Dreamliner family, at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, Friday. The airplane begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to airline customers starting in 2018. The 787-10 is built exclusively at Boeing South Carolina. February 17, 2017
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
American Idol contestant, Candice Glover, entertains the Boeing employees as they wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at the event to debut the first 787-10, the newest member of the 787 Dreamliner family, at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, Friday. February 17, 2017
The Boeing employees wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at the event to debut the first 787-10, the newest member of the 787 Dreamliner family, at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, Friday. February 17, 2017
