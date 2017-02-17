Women arrested in connection with prostitution charges in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police arrested two women in connection with prostitution-related charges Thursday night.
Kimberly Nicole Henry, 36, is charged with prostitution, first offense, according to online Myrtle Beach jail records.
Officers were conducting an undercover operation about 10 p.m. Thursday when they saw Henry walking on Chester Street near Ninth Avenue North, according to a police report.
The officers spoke with Henry who asked them to meet her around the corner because police were nearby, the report states. Police said she agreed to perform sexual acts for money. She got into their vehicle, then officers drove to South Kings Highway and 14th Avenue South where she was arrested, the report states.
Police also arrested a 39-year-old woman Thursday night in connection with loitering for the purposes of prostitution, according to online Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Judianne Christy Mckenna, 39, was arrested in the area of 29th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard, records show.
