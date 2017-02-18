Kids and Engineers

Kindergarten through 12th grade students check out displays at the USC College of Engineering and Computing on Feb. 18, 2017, during a special open house as part of Engineers Week. Dozens of interactive exhibits highlight the college's academic programs and research including: Fuel cell demonstrations, Electric and hybrid vehicles, a concrete canoe, a cornstarch pool, robots, computer games, bottle rockets, Segway rides and hands-on projects for kids. (Video by Rob Thompson, rthompson@thestate.com)

Civil War Reenactment

Civil War reenactors recreate Gen. William T. Sherman's troops firing on Columbia along both sides of the Congaree River on Feb. 11, 2017. Three Union cannons fired from the west side of the Gervais Street Bridge toward Confederate sharpshooters on the east side in Columbia. The event marks 152 years since Columbia's "Longest Day.” (Video by Rob Thompson)

