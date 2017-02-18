Kids and Engineers

Kindergarten through 12th grade students check out displays at the USC College of Engineering and Computing on Feb. 18, 2017, during a special open house as part of Engineers Week. Dozens of interactive exhibits highlight the college's academic programs and research including: Fuel cell demonstrations, Electric and hybrid vehicles, a concrete canoe, a cornstarch pool, robots, computer games, bottle rockets, Segway rides and hands-on projects for kids. (Video by Rob Thompson, rthompson@thestate.com)