Local

February 18, 2017 6:48 PM

USC students engineer some interactive fun

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students checked out displays Saturday at the USC College of Engineering and Computing, during a open house as part of Engineers Week. Dozens of interactive exhibits highlight the college’s academic programs and research, including fuel cell demonstrations, electric and hybrid vehicles, a concrete canoe, a cornstarch pool, robots, computer games, bottle rockets, Segway rides and hands-on projects for kids.

Kids and Engineers

