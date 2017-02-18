USC students engineer some interactive fun

Dozens of interactive exhibits highlight the college's academic programs and research including: Fuel cell demonstrations, Electric and hybrid vehicles, a concrete canoe, a cornstarch pool, robots, computer games, bottle rockets, Segway rides and hands-on projects for kids. (Video by Rob Thompson, rthompson@thestate.com)
Here, kids run across the cornstarch pool as part of a "non-Newtonian fluid" experiment. The mixture's consistency is soft enough to put your hand into, but when hit hard, it makes a hard surface that kids are able to run across without sinking.
Here, the owner of a Tesla Model X shows the luggage compartment at the front of his vehicle that would have an engine in a regular car. The all-electric vehicle's gull wing rear doors was popular with kids and parents alike. Looking on, from left, is: Joshua, Jessica and Saundra Woods.
Here, the owner of a Tesla Model X shows the luggage compartment at the front of his vehicle that would have an engine in a regular car. The all-electric vehicle's gull wing rear doors was popular with kids and parents alike.
Here, USC engineering senior Logan Murray, left, explains the Rube Goldberg machine to students during the open house. A Rube Goldberg machine uses many complicated tasks to complete one simple task. The students watched a the many steps of the machine that starts with a toy car rolling down a track and includes a fizzing Mentos/Coke mixuture that flips a switch that releases a hose that flows water to weigh down a bucket to lift a lego wall to drop a hammer to cut a string to release marbles to lift a flag.
Here, USC engineering senior Jesse Estry, right, helps eight-year-old Radhwan Adil ride a Segway during the open house. USC Engineering students have made hydrogen fuel cells to power the Segways during the school year, but powered them with regular batteries for the open house.
Here, Danielle Hance of Chapin helps her 22-month-old son Flynn work the controls of a hydraulic arm during the open house.
Here, USC engineering juniors Mike Schmithorst, center, and Kris Hacker, right, mix more of the cornstarch and water mixture for their "non-Newtonian fluid" experiment for the younger students. The mixture's consistency is soft enough to put your hand into, but when hit hard, it makes a hard surface that kids are able to run across without sinking.
Here, kids run across the cornstarch pool as part of a "non-Newtonian fluid" experiment. The mixture's consistency is soft enough to put your hand into, but when hit hard, it makes a hard surface that kids are able to run across without sinking.
Here, Leah Polizzi (6) runs across the cornstarch pool as part of a "non-Newtonian fluid" experiment. The mixture's consistency is soft enough to put your hand into, but when hit hard, it makes a hard surface that kids are able to run across without sinking.
Here, siblings Samuel Phifer (9), left, and Hannah Phifer (7), center, put their hands into the cornstarch and water mixture during a "non-Newtonian fluid" experiment. The mixture's consistency is soft enough to put your hand into, but when hit hard, it makes a hard surface that kids are able to run across without sinking.
