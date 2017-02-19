Local

February 19, 2017 10:36 AM

Deer hit by one car fatally strikes second vehicle, officials say

By Teddy Kulmala

SALUDA COUNTY, SC

A woman was killed after a car in front of her hit a deer, sending the animal crashing into her vehicle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Fruit Hill Road about 7 miles north of Saluda, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the Highway Patrol.

A 2001 Kia and a 1999 Ford pickup were both traveling north when the Kia hit a deer, Hovis said. The force of the crash apparently sent the animal crashing into the pickup, which was traveling behind the Kia.

A female passenger in the pickup was killed, Hovis said. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Jennifer Fisher Wertz of Saluda, according to The Index-Journal of Greenwood. Troopers say Wertz was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup and a 14-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts and were not injured, Hovis said. The driver of the Kia was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

