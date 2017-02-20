Photos: Black History Extravaganza

Grandmaster Dr. Gemon "Adkins" Miller-Bey sets up her display of the original "Great Kings of Africa" posters published by Anheuser-Busch in 1984.
Black History Extravaganza programs on display at the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Senior Coordinator Isaiah Gibson listens to a speaker as he stands next to his “Project Lifesaver” display at the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
"Great Kings of Africa" posters published by Anheuser-Busch in 1984 on display during the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Geraldine Gibson smiles while looking at a Rosebush she won through a ticket raffle at the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
More than one-hundred members of the community, ranging from young to old attended the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Councilman Sam Davis of District 1 welcomes guests of the Black History Extravaganza to the event held at Greenview Park.
Members of the Greenview Elementary Chorus sing the National Black Anthem during the Black History Extravaganza ceremonies held at Greenview Park.
Guests of the Black History Extravaganza recite the Litany during the celebration held at Greenview Park.
Grandmaster Dr. Gemon "Adkins" Miller-Bey performs an emotional dance titled "A Moment in Black History" for Black History Extravaganza guests during the celebration held at Greenview Park.
The Butlers watch as dancers perform line dances during the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Line dancers performed a dance before the introduction of Congressman James Clyburn during the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Sr. Assistance City Manager S. Allison Baker introduces guest speaker Congressman James Clyburn of the U.S. House of Representatives, 6th Congressional District during the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Guest speaker Congressman James Clyburn of the U.S. House of Representatives, 6th Congressional District receives a standing ovation during the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Guest speaker Congressman James Clyburn of the U.S. House of Representatives, 6th Congressional District speaks to guests of the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Guest speaker Congressman James Clyburn of the U.S. House of Representatives, 6th Congressional District speaks to guests of the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
Guest speaker Congressman James Clyburn of the U.S. House of Representatives, 6th Congressional District speaks to guests of the Black History Extravaganza held at Greenview Park.
