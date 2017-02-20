Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

Jack Brantley wants others to be able to continue to enjoy his collection of porcelain treasures after he's gone
Sights in sounds from a fire called into Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia
The new Richland Library Sandhills branch at the new Richland 2 Institute of Innovation is opening Sunday.
Aloft opens Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Vista, marking the first boutique hotel in downtown Columbia.
GySgt. Vitali Kholodov, Drill Instructor of the Year, talks about what traits make for a good drill instructor on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Richland Sheriff's deputies hoped to show a different side of law enforcement to the residents of the Washington Park community a day before Valentine's Day.
Lower Rockyford Lake dam is being rebuilt and area residents say it's a welcome sight.
By Gerry Melendez
Malik Seshai Shoulders lead Kershaw County Deputies on a high speed 105-mph chase before rolling his car multiple times, and trying to flee the scene. In this video, deputies can be heard catching him trying to flee the scene.
A boy was hospitalized after a shooting at a home on Wild Iris Court just before noon Sunday. Police say there were several juveniles at the home when they arrived.