Photos: Joe Neal memorial

House Reading Clerk Bubba Cromer, left, grieves during viewing services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
House Reading Clerk Bubba Cromer, gives reflections during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Wilma Neal Garrin, sister of Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, wipes a tear while giving reflections during funeral services for her brother at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
A man listens to a speaker during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
A man plays a saxophone during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Tom Turnipseed, right, offers comfort to Brett Bursey before funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins and elected to the House Representative in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
State lawmakers proceed past the casket during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Rev. Al Sharpton, second from left, stands during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., right, sits in a pew during during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Lawmakers read programs during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Women sing during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
Rev. Al Sharpton gives reflections during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, front, listens to a speaker with lawmakers during funeral services for state Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, at First Nazareth Baptist Church Monday, Feb.20, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The 66 year-old Democrat was born in Hopkins, SC and elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. 2/20/17
Sean Rayford
online@thestate.com