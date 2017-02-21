Powerball fever hits Midlands as jackpot passes $400 million

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has soared to more than $400 million, after no one matched all six numbers drawn Saturday.
The jackpot has rolled over 19 times since it was last won, according to lottery officials. Wednesday’s jackpot drawing, estimated at $403 million, is the 10th largest in Powerball history.
“Obviously we’re very excited because (Wednesday) night someone, hopefully right here in South Carolina, could become Powerball’s first big jackpot winner of the year,” said Holli Armstrong, spokeswoman for the S.C. Education Lottery. “We want to remind everyone it only takes one ticket to win.”
South Carolina is home to seven Powerball jackpot winners, including most recently a $399 million ticket sold at a store in Lexington in September 2013, Armstrong said.
Traffic for Powerball ticket purchasers was intermittent Tuesday afternoon at the Scotchman convenience store on Devine Street.
“It’ll really be harsh tomorrow,” manager Nancy Burrows said. “With it this big, the day of the drawing it will be. A lot of times when it’s this high, they’ll actually go up again before the drawing.”
At the Shell station on Bluff Road, some customers were spending 10 or 15 minutes picking numbers to play, according to clerk Reo Robinson.
One woman who bought a ticket Tuesday used the years on coins she had picked up off the ground, including one outside the store, to choose her numbers, Robinson said.
“I’ve never seen somebody pick up a coin and play those numbers,” he said.
Powerball tickets are $2. If no one wins Wednesday night’s millions, the jackpot will grow even larger for Saturday.
