Chapin mayor loses bid to set rules of conduct for council

Chapin Town Council members balked Tuesday at Mayor Skip Wilson’s bid to set rules of behavior for town leaders.
His proposal lost 3-2 in the latest episode of conflict that has persisted since Wilson became mayor in 2014.
Council members opposed to the plan said they do everything suggested but don’t want a code of conduct imposed.
“This is unnecessary rhetoric,” Councilman Robbie Frick said.
Others said the plan is an attempt by Wilson to gain political advantage as he seeks re-election this fall.
“This would be used to criticize,” Councilman Mike Clonts said.
Wilson said the rules simply “reaffirm what we’ve committed to do.”
His plan drew support from Councilman Gregg White while Councilwoman Kay Hollis sided with Clonts and Frick in opposition.
Things that Wilson wanted council members to do include:
· Involve themselves in events and promote "the positive aspects" of the Lexington County community.
· Refuse "to engage in negative rumors without substantiating the facts."
· Check with his appointees on town staff regularly to discuss ideas.
What happens in Chapin extends well beyond its 1,500 residents.
The town is the hub of an area of 58,000 people on the north side of Lake Murray.
Wilson faces re-election this fall after frequent clashes with other town leaders over spending decisions and staff changes made without their approval.
Standards of conduct for elected leaders in the state’s 270 communities are rare, Municipal Association of South Carolina officials say.
