Meaghan Norman announces she’s leaving WIS TV

WIS’ weekend anchor, Meaghan Norman, announced on Facebook Tuesday night that she is leaving the station after the end of the month.
No details were given about what she will be doing but she did say she will be staying in Columbia.
Norman joined WIS Television in 2011 after a stint as an anchor and reporter at WILX in Lansing, Michigan. She’s a graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts with a Master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in Illinois.
Although she was raised in Connecticut, now ‘much of her family lives in South Carolina,” the WIS website states.
