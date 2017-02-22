Local

Major school improvements proposed for Lexington 1

By Tim Flach

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

More classrooms and changes in attendance areas are needed to keep pace with a steady influx of students in Lexington 1, officials said Wednesday.

The plan could lead to a package of new facilities and renovations – paid for with a property tax increase – that would be submitted to voters in the Midlands’ second-largest school district as soon as next year. A referendum would be the first in 10 years.

Steady growth is bringing about 500 new students a year to Lexington 1, pushing enrollment to 25,000 today in 30 schools in Lexington, Gilbert, Oak Grove, Pelion and Red Bank.

The school board will examine:

▪ Identifying what improvements are needed for the package that would be put on the ballot.

▪ Building a new middle school on U.S. 378 near Beechwoods Drive a few miles west of Lexington, using surplus revenue to complete it in time for classes in fall 2019.

▪ Reducing overcrowding at Middle Glen Elementary and Middle Glen Middle by shifting some students to Midway Elementary, New Providence Elementary and Lexington Middle.

Lexington 1 is the third and the largest district among five in the 758-square-mile county to say recently that its facilities need significant improvements or additions. It joins Lexington 3 in the Batesburg-Leesville area and Lexington 4 in the Gaston-Swansea area.

All the plans could share the ballot with a proposal to extend the countywide penny sales tax that supports county schools.

Renovations are under way in classrooms in the Cayce-West Columbia after voters in Lexington 2 approved a $225 million package of improvements in 2014.

