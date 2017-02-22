Columbia’s Gamma Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 75 years

Columbia’s Gamma Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority celebrates its 75th anniversary Saturday with the honorary renaming of the 4900 block of Main Street and a program of speakers.
Gamma Nu Omega supports needy families, Historically Black Colleges and Universities and community organizations throughout the Columbia area. The chapter has provided more than $500,000 in scholarships to high school graduates and undergraduates students.
Founded in 1908 at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization established in America by black college women, according to the organization.
Gamma Nu Omega’s celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of North Main Street and 1203 Ashley St., with the unveiling of the honorary street sign at 11:45 a.m.
Comments