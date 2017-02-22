Women’s heart health forum is free this Saturday in Columbia

Palmetto Health hosts the “Women at Heart Forum and Exhibition” Saturday as part of American Heart Month.
The free event is designed to increase heart health among Midlands women. The day’s activities include free heart screenings and health checks, speakers on eating right and heart disease, and breakout sessions on diabetes, menopause and minimizing stress.
Among the speakers will be Ann “Dr. Ann” Kulze.
The event has attracted more than 1,000 participants each year.
The forum and exhibition will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Call (803) 296-CARE to register for a heart health screening at the event.
