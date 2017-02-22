Local

February 22, 2017 3:17 PM

No foul play suspected in apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Preliminary evidence suggests there was no foul play involved in a Monday fire that destroyed part of an apartment building off Garners Ferry Road.

More than two-dozen people were displaced by the blaze Monday afternoon, which destroyed part of a building at the Villager Apartments on Burnside Drive, officials have said. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“While key elements of the fire investigation are currently being analyzed, preliminary evidence does not suggest criminal intent was involved at this time,” the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office said Wednesday.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

People speak out about medical marijuana

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos