Columbia’s tax breaks for student apartments are legal, judge rules

Tax breaks for private student apartments in Columbia, which some argued might be illegal, are in fact legal, a Richland County judge ruled Wednesday.
Judge Casey Manning issued a summary judgment in favor of Columbia and Richland and Fairfield counties, according to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Four privately funded dorms built downtown near the University of South Carolina are receiving a 50 percent reduction in property taxes for 10 years.
At issue was whether privately funded student dormitories are eligible for tax breaks in a tax district supposedly designated for industrial and business tax breaks. To be eligible for the tax break, the dorms had to be built at a cost of $40 million and provide parking for 400 cars.
This story will be updated with more details.
WHO GOT THE TAX BREAKS?
Four student housing developers who were approved to get half off their property taxes for a decade. Their tax breaks, applied for before December 2015, are being challenged in court.
▪ Manhattan-based Park 7 Group’s Park Place, a 640-bed complex at Blossom and Huger streets. The contract amount of the project is about $31 million based upon information in permits issued by the city. But other expenses would be required to qualify for the tax break.
▪ Edward Communities, based in Ohio, built Greene Crossing, a 727-bed complex on Pulaski Street. Its cost is about $43.4 million, based on permits.
▪ Park 7 also is developing a 684-bed complex at Assembly and Pendleton streets near USC’s School of Music. Its cost is about $42.3 million, based on permits.
▪ Atlanta-based Peak Campus Development’s Station at Five Points, a 660-bed complex at Gervais and Harden streets. Its cost is about $41.5 million, based upon permits.
Comments