Gills Creek greenway plan altered after some neighbors objected to first version

About a half-mile section of the proposed Gills Creek greenway is to be moved to the eastern bank of the creek after some neighborhoods objected to last year’s plan.
Scores of people showed up Wednesday night at Dreher High School to get a first formal view of the change proposed by Richland County’s transportation sales tax penny team.
That team got an earful in February 2016, largely from residents of three upscale neighborhoods south of Garners Ferry Road: Hampton Greene, Hampton Leas and Hampton Creek. They are among hundreds of property owners whose land abuts or is near the meandering creek that is in line to get a $2.2 million, 1.3-mile greenway along the creek’s western bank.
Under the new plan, the greenway will remain on the western bank until it reaches Rosewood Drive, then stay on the eastern bank until it reaches Mikell Lane, said Rob Perry, the county’s transportation director. Mikell Lane is off South Beltline Boulevard, south of Rosewood Drive and several apartment complexes.
Public reaction to the change was muted Wednesday, in part because the format of the meeting was changed from an open question-and-answer arrangement last year to an exhibit format with county staffers and paid consultants explaining the changes to small groups of residents.
Residents who attended Wednesday were asked to fill out cards that capture their reactions to the change. A public comment period will extend into March before Richland County Council votes to adopt the greenway plan, a program spokeswoman said.
Comments