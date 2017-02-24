The last time it was this hot in Columbia, Reagan was president

Famously Hot Columbia will definitely deserve its nickname Friday.
The Columbia-area’s high for Friday will hit 81, which is the all-time record high for Feb. 24, National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Rohrbach.
The record was set in 1985, though the average temperature for this time of year is around 62 degrees.
An area of high pressure moving in a southerly flow is bringing warmer and more humid temperatures, Rohrbach said.
Temperatures won’t be quite as hot Saturday but will be above normal, with a high of 78. Lows will dip down into the high 30s that night.
A front moving through Sunday morning will cool down the area, with a high around 63 and a low that night of 40.
Rohrbach said though this winter has been warmer than usual, freezing temperatures could still be in the near future.
The median last freeze date in Columbia is March 28, though Rohrbach said it’s not uncommon for it freeze into early April
As of Friday, the Columbia area is tied for the fourth warmest winter period on record, Rohrbach said.
“We still have a few more days left, but it’ll definitely be in the top five,” he said.
