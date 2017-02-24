Prosperity man faces 11 counts following clash with deputies on Sunday

A Prosperity man shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies responding to a domestic dispute on Sunday, February 19, was denied bond on Friday.
Christopher Rodney Thornhill, 50, was charged with 2 counts of attempted murder, 3 counts of kidnapping, 4 counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and resisting arrest.
Four Newberry County deputies arrived at 447 Thornhill Lane around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in response to a reported shooting. Once on scene, they were told that there was a hostage situation in the house.
The two women and one man were able to escape the house although one of the women had been severely beaten.
Thornhill, armed with a shotgun, fled the house for a nearby pasture, hid in a ravine and finally advanced on the officers threatening to kill them, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said on Sunday. Thornhill was shot by one of the officers and disarmed.
The charges against Thornhill were brought by the State Law Enforcement Division, which was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Thornhill was booked into the Newberry County Detention Center on Friday.
