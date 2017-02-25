After loss of protections, Columbia protestors tell transgender kids: ‘People care’

COLUMBIA, SC Prompted by the Trump administration’s recent withdrawal of federal guidelines protecting transgender school students, a few dozen people stood at the S.C. State House on Saturday to show support for the transgender community.
“I just want people to be free and happy,” 28-year-old Matthew Marsh said. “Slowly but surely, more people care and more people take action when it needs to be taken. And we just want, today, for transgender kids to see people that care, and that’s happening more and more.”
“Protect trans kids,” several protestors’ signs read. “History is watching,” read another. Another, simply, “I (heart) people.”
On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced the withdrawal of Obama-era federal guidelines that would allow transgender students to use public school restrooms and locker rooms matching their expressed gender identities. States are now left to decide on their own how to address the issue.
Many LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning) advocates fear the loss of federal protections could make transgender students vulnerable to discrimination and mistreatment.
