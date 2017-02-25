Local

February 25, 2017 1:53 PM

Some Broad River Road residents should boil water after water main break

Posted by Sarah Ellis

COLUMBIA, SC

If you live off of Broad River Road between Huffstetler Drive and Newnham Drive in Columbia, you should boil your water for at least a minute before drinking or cooking with it, the city said Saturday afternoon.

A 32-inch water main break nearby could cause bacterial contamination of the water. The boil-water area is near the Broad River Correctional Institute.

Columbia Water Works crews were working Saturday afternoon to fix the problem.

Any ice made from water that hasn’t been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

You should continue boiling your water until otherwise notified by the city.

