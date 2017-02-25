Photos: Mardi Gras in Columbia 2017

Mardi Gras is celebrated in Columbia as City Roots hosts the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade & Music Festival on Feb. 25, 2017. The parade weaved through the Rosewood neighborhood from City Roots, past the Publix supermarket before returning back at City Roots. The festival features local marching bands, the Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya and several other Krewes and floats. Four stages feature live music. Admission is free, and some of the proceeds from food and drink sales will go toward the Congaree Riverkeeper. Corinna Fairchild (4) checks out Bill Fairchild's costume and beads at the festival. Corinna said her dad was dressed as a clown.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Mardi Gras King and Queen throw out beads to the crowd.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Shepherd Disasa (5), Sobine and her twin brother Quentin McGrievy (8), and Abraham Disasa (7) look down the street waiting for the Mardi Gras parade to start.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Rosewood neighborhood resident Sara Williams is decked out in her Mardi Gras finest as she looks for her krewe before the parade starts.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Mardi Gras is celebrated in Columbia as City Roots hosts the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade & Music Festival on Feb. 25, 2017.Here, Fifteen-month-old Charlotte McCarthy picks out beads to share with the crowd. Charlotte and her grandfather, Jim White, got the green and gold beads during the parade.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Mardi Gras is celebrated in Columbia as City Roots hosts the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade & Music Festival on Feb. 25, 2017. Here, Mardi Gras King and Queen throw out beads to the crowd.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Mardi Gras is celebrated in Columbia as City Roots hosts the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade & Music Festival on Feb. 25, 2017. Here, father and son sport sunglasses as mom enjoys a cold brew during their first Columbia Mardi Gras. From left: Ali, Joel and three-month-old Graham Mathwig just moved back to Columbia from Rhode Island and were enjoying the unseasonably warm weather during the festival.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Oliver Hartner, left, and Jeff Lawler with the Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya cheer on the crowd as they arrive back at City Roots.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Alyson Beaulieu, left, takes a selfie with her daughter, Kyrra Lutz (8), while wearing Mardi Gras masks.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Mardi Gras is celebrated in Columbia as City Roots hosts the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade & Music Festival on Feb. 25, 2017. Here, Tom Coolidge plays the washboard as he marches with the parade. Coolidge plays with a group called the Plow Boys.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Luke Trimble (8) enjoys a "Cherry Bomb" Italian ice after the parade. Trimble got some beads from the parade, but a lot of them were sent to him from cousins in New Orleans.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, the parade is welcomed back to City Roots after meandering through the Rosewood Community.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Justin Prince from Shaw Air Force Base brought his dog, Sammy, to the festival. The festival is popular with dog owners since it is pet friendly.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, a parade participant slings beads to the crowd along the route.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, Mardi Gras King and Queen throw out beads to the crowd.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Here, E'Nasia Cokley (9), right, of Blythewood entertains her brother, Neashon Cokley (7), with a magic trick as they wait on the curb for the parade to return to City Roots.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com