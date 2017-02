2017 Columbia Mardi Gras Parade.mp4

Mardi Gras is celebrated in Columbia as City Roots hosts the 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Parade & Music Festival on Feb. 25, 2017. The parade weaved through the Rosewood neighborhood from City Roots, past the Publix supermarket before returning back at City Roots. The festival features local marching bands, the Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya and several other Krewes and floats. (Video by Rob Thompson, rthompson@thestate.com)