February 25, 2017 11:03 PM

Motorcyclist killed Saturday in Sumter County crash

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle crossed the center line on US 15 (North Main Street) north of Sumter and ran head-on into a car coming the other direction.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersection of US 15 and Browntown Road, said the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Matt Southern.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries, Southern said. The motorcyclist , who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off the bike during the collision and pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

