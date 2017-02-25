Motorcyclist killed Saturday in Sumter County crash

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle crossed the center line on US 15 (North Main Street) north of Sumter and ran head-on into a car coming the other direction.
The collision occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersection of US 15 and Browntown Road, said the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Matt Southern.
The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries, Southern said. The motorcyclist , who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off the bike during the collision and pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
