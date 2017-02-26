Sunday fire destroys 2 northeast Richland homes

A Sunday morning fire destroyed two homes and damaged two others in northeast Richland County.
The blaze was called in around 8:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Cambridge Oaks Drive, which is near Two Notch Road and Clarks Lake, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Firefighters had the blaze under control as of 10:30 a.m.
Officials said two homes were destroyed and two others were damaged in the fire.
No injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
