Local

February 26, 2017 10:58 AM

Sunday fire destroys 2 northeast Richland homes

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A Sunday morning fire destroyed two homes and damaged two others in northeast Richland County.

The blaze was called in around 8:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Cambridge Oaks Drive, which is near Two Notch Road and Clarks Lake, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Firefighters had the blaze under control as of 10:30 a.m.

Officials said two homes were destroyed and two others were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from Columbia 2017 Mardi Gras

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos