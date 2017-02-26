Newberry authorities searching for missing autistic man near Lake Murray

Newberry County authorities need help finding a 19-year-old autistic man who went missing near Lake Murray Sunday morning.
Hunter Lazo, 19, is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. He is wearing a garnet Gamecock shirt and blue jeans, and was last seen around 8:20 a.m. Sunday on Lake Road, which is just off Ira Kinard Road near S.C. 391 on Lake Murray.
Rescue squads, sheriff’s deputies and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources are involved in the search.
Anyone with information on Lazo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
