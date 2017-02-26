Local

February 26, 2017 2:41 PM

65-year-old man ‘severely beaten’ in northwest Richland County

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A 65-year-old man had severe head injuries after he was beaten early Sunday, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to Palmetto Health Richland around 1:30 a.m. after paramedics brought in a patient with a severe head injury, according to Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, a spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was taken into surgery Sunday morning, Jackamonis said. His condition was not available.

Jackamonis said the man was “severely beaten in the head with an unknown object” and was found on the 1100 block of St. Andrews Road, just north of Interstate 20 near Broad River Road.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available Sunday.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scenes from Columbia 2017 Mardi Gras

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos