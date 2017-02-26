21-year-old running for mayor thinks Central ready for next-gen leadership

Cory Owens wants to be mayor of Central, and he’s not going to wait his turn.
The 21-year-old Daniel High School graduate intends to challenge three-term incumbent Clyde “Mac” Martin for the mayor’s chair this November. The fact that Owens has never run for any public office, or served in any such office, wasn’t about to dissuade him.
“I want to help people; I think we are put on this Earth to help people,” said Owens, who volunteered for both the Sanders and Trump campaigns at different times last year. “This year, I started to think about all the things going on in the world, and you can’t change the world by being like it. I’m for innovation, for taking old systems and bringing them into modern society.”
Owens went from Daniel into a job in Aiken helping a friend set up a sports memorabilia business online. Since coming home a year and a half ago, he has stayed busy by working at a local movie theater, driving for Uber and working as an actor – he has an IMDb credit for the locally-produced film “The Rush Chairman.”
He said he’s willing to do whatever it takes to be home and help his neighbors and friends, including visiting every house and apartment in the city – about 3,000 or so, he figures.
“I like my town better than being away,” Owens said. “People are just getting lazier now, and they don’t have any drive to do anything; however, when you put your mind to it, anything is possible. You’ve got to start at the bottom to rise to the top. … From my understanding, mayor would be part-time so I would keep one of my other jobs
Martin said Friday that he is likely to run for mayor again, although he hasn’t decided for certain because “November’s a long time off.” Nonetheless, he’s not averse to competition in this year’s election field.
“I guess I’ll probably run for re-election,” he said. “Cory seems like a good kid, but it seems to me if somebody is going to run for mayor then maybe they should run for council first or serve on a committee or maybe volunteer at the rec center.”
Martin stands on his record as mayor. He touts the replacement of 90 percent of the town’s aging sewers over the last decade with just a $2.40 hike in monthly fees. He also notes more than $1.5 million spent on more parking, lighting, sidewalks and other improvements downtown and improved partnerships with Southern Wesleyan University.
Owens said Martin is a good man with whom he gets along well, but he thinks more energy is needed to address empty storefronts and improve customer service from the police department and Town Hall. One of his first moves, he said, would be to meet with store owners and commercial landlords to devise some incentives to attract more business. One strategy could be to try to lower rents downtown and recruit more eateries and other retailers who appeal to millennials, rather than antique hunters, he said.
Joe Moss, the only African-American on the Town Council, said being mayor is “a great big job” even in a town of 5,000 people. He said building consensus and working together are important parts of the job, along with dealing with all sorts of people in sometimes challenging circumstances.
“I’m not saying Cory isn’t able to handle it, but this is my sixth year on the council and I’m still learning a lot,” Moss said.
Twenty-something mayors are rarities in South Carolina, and most other places across the nation, but they aren’t unheard of. West Union elected Josh Norman, 23, to be its mayor in 2004. He served two years and lost a re-election bid in 2006, then went on to teach and coach at Walhalla High School.
Clemson political science professor David Woodard has helped many of his students run for office over the last few decades. He doesn’t think Owens will encounter problems from voters because of his age or race, but he will need to show them he’s up to being mayor.
“Voters are open to new faces if they show poise and knowledge of the issues,” Woodard said.
Owens acknowledges that he’ll need to master the town’s finances, get a handle on the various personnel issues and do a lot more on-the-job training. He thinks those are advantages, rather than drawbacks, to his candidacy.
“I’ve always been a self taught man,” Owens said. “If I put my mind to something, it doesn’t take me long to see how it works. I do hours of research, too.”
