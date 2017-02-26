What you might have missed over the weekend

A look at five of the most significant stories affecting the Midlands from the weekend:
Proponents said it’s time for South Carolina to join other states and legalize medical marijuana.
The USC football team got six wins and music superstar Darius Rucker makes good on his promise to perform a free concert – in April.
Solar power companies want huge tax breaks before they invest more in South Carolina. But not everyone is seeing the light.
S.C. Republicans remain fans of President Trump, but South Carolinians overall are deeply divided in their feelings about the commander in chief, according to a new poll.
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window.
