Photos: National Guard deployment

Five year-old Kisa Wilson hugs her father, Sgt. First Class Robert Wilson, during a deployment ceremony Sunday for members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company.
Family members react as their loved ones board an airplane following a deployment ceremony for the 742 Support Maintenance Company of the S.C. National Guard on Sunday.
Members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company of the S.C. National Guard spend time with family during a deployment ceremony Sunday.
Two young girls watch a deployment ceremony Sunday for members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company of the S.C. National Guard.
Members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company of the S.C. National Guard load their bags into a truck before a deployment ceremony at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
Chaplain Cpt. Kyle Franklin welcomes family members of 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard to a deployment ceremony at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
A man passes out American flags before a Sunday deployment ceremony for the 742 Support Maintenance Company of the S.C. National Guard.
Braylon Jackson, left, and Tylah Jacobs, second from right, plays with American flags as Seanavier Washington, second from left, and Gloria Brown, right, look on before a deployment ceremony for members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
Members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard participate in deployment ceremony at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson speaks to members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard during a deployment ceremony at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
Members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard repack their bags during a deployment ceremony Sunday.
Pvt. Ambrea Jacobs sings on the tarmac before boarding her flight during a deployment ceremony for the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
Family members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard try to spot their loved ones during a deployment ceremony at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
Family members and friends wave to their loved ones during a deployment ceremony for members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company of the S.C. National Guard at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
Sgt. First Class Robert Wilson gets hugs from his family during a deployment ceremony for members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
Members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard wave to loved ones while boarding their flight following a deployment ceremony at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
A man walks down the tarmac as members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company in the S.C. National Guard board their flight following a deployment ceremony at Eagle Aviation Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in West Columbia, S.C. Heading first to a training station in Texas, the 140 soldiers will then travel to Europe. 2/26/17
