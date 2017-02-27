2 streets closed while crews repair gas leak near Two Notch Road

Crews have closed portions of two streets near Two Notch Road to repair a natural gas rupture near Forest Acres.
The Columbia Fire Department tweeted about the leak around 9 a.m. The leak was reported at Covenant Road and Dubard Street.
No injuries have been reported, but crews have closed Covenant Road between Parkwood Drive and Carrol Drive, and Dubard Street between Covenant Road and Cameron Street, according to the fire department. Residents in the area are being told to shelter in place.
Check back for updates.
Comments