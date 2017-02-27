Kershaw County fatal crashes triple over same time in 2016

Authorities in Kershaw County are trying to put the brakes on the number of traffic fatalities, which has tripled compared to the same time last year.
Six people have died on Kershaw County roadways this year, according to Coroner David West. The county had two fatalities at the same time last year and 19 fatalities in all of 2016.
“It’s unreal,” West said. “Especially when you wake up on New Years Day at 6 something in the morning and you have your first one. That hurts.”
Just six hours into 2017, Kershaw County had its first traffic death of the year when 30-year-old Matthew Boland’s Lexus SUV ran off Interstate 20 and crashed into a tree.
Most recently, 33-year-old Dillon resident Michael Scott went around two cars at a stop sign on Lockhart Road and was T-boned by another vehicle Feb. 3, West said. Scott, who died a week later of blunt force trauma to the upper body, was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger in his pickup was and survived.
Of the six people killed in Kershaw County this year, five had access to seat belts but only one was wearing a seat belt, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. Statewide, there have been 136 traffic fatalities so far, compared to 135 at this time last year. Of the 136 people killed this year, 107 had access to seat belts, and 57 were not wearing them.
Lynette Bowers, 36, was hit by a pickup after losing control of an ATV on Providence Road and being ejected into the roadway, troopers said. She wasn’t wearing a helmet.
“When you look at it and say six (fatalities) and give it a number, that doesn’t do it justice,” said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. “That’s six families that aren’t going to spend the holidays or Easter with their loved ones.”
Jones said a majority of the state’s traffic fatalities stem from poor decisions such as driving while intoxicated or not wearing a seat belt, and that drivers can expect to see more law enforcement around Kershaw County in the coming weeks.
Troopers invoke Newton’s second law of motion when explaining what happens to an unrestrained body during a crash.
“If you’re 100 pounds and traveling 45 mph, potentially whatever your body hits could generate 4,500 pounds of force,” he said. “We see the excuses, but what we try to do is go back and say, ‘Out of this many fatalities, this many people weren’t wearing seat belts.’”
West has heard the excuses, too, and believes two of those killed on Kershaw County roads this year would still be alive if they had buckled up.
“I have seen more people laying outside the car than I have seen strapped in,” he said.
Kershaw traffic fatalities
6 so far this year
2 at this same time last year
19 fatalities in all of 2016
Statewide fatalities
136 so far this year
135 at the same time last year
