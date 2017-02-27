Fatal single-vehicle crash in Lexington Co. under investigation

A single-vehicle collision on I-20 left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m., a truck was traveling westbound on I-20, just west of Exit 61, when it ran off the right side of the road, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The truck struck several trees, according to Jones, saying the passenger died on the scene and the driver was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision and there was limited traffic congestion, said Jones.
The collision is under investigation and Jones said there’s no word on a cause, possible charges, or if the truck’s occupants were wearing seat belts.
