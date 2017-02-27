Anti-annexation voices loud north of Columbia

The standing-room-only crowd in suburban Richland Northeast wanted absolutely nothing to do with even a suggestion that Columbia might annex their homes.
The auditorium at the Midlands Tech’s northeast campus filled to overflowing Thursday with residents who shouted down the capital city’s newly hired annexation coordinator.
“As soon as you put us in the city, you’re going to want to rezone our kids (to different schools),” a woman from Blythewood at the back of the auditorium shouted before listening to what the city has to offer. “This is what happens in our community, that we’ve already built,” she said. “And we are not paying for no baseball field.”
The push back from a crowd of about 200 comes as the city launches a campaign to expand its borders to grow its population, bring in new tax revenues and remain South Carolina’s largest city. But City Council has yet to vote to target any specific areas.
Still, newly hired annexation coordinator Andrew Livengood, who had been invited to speak, never made it through what was his first major presentation on selling folks on the benefits of being a city resident. He told the crowd, for example, that a typical residential water and sewer bill would drop by $440 yearly if they live inside city limits.
Columbia officials said Monday that similar meetings in the future will be set by the city, first with communities that appear to be more open to annexation. “We are going to be inclusive,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said of future meetings, “but we’re going to guide this discussion.”
The largely African-American crowd last week did not appear satisfied, even when Livengood said their neighborhoods – those north of I-20 stretching to the Killian Road area near Blythewood – are not in the cross hairs of annexation.
Applause and cheers greeted every criticism of annexation, especially after Rep. Joe McEachern, D-Richland, the event organizer, asked for a show of hands from those who opposed becoming Columbia residents. It seemed as if everyone in the auditorium raised their hands.
“Your voice just now is the voice we want to hear as your elected officials,” said McEachern, whose district includes most of the neighborhoods represented at the meeting. “Your message is clear.”
Petitions opposing annexation are being circulated in at least eight area neighborhoods, including Meadowlake, Fairlawn, Lincolnshire and others, McEachern said later.
Former University of South Carolina basketball player and ex-Richland County magistrate Golie Augustus was among those who interjected at the meeting. “Here’s what you’re not telling us,” Augustus told Livengood and Columbia planning administrator John Fellows.
Augustus said the area already gets garbage service, law enforcement and fire services without paying city taxes. “What you’re trying to do for us doesn’t fit our pocketbooks,” he said of his retirement income.
“We want Leon Lott,” the Blythewood woman shouted.
On the few occasions that Livingood or Fellows were allowed to speak, they assured the crowd they would not lose protections from the Lott’s sheriff’s department, but that more highly rated Columbia Fire Department insurance ratings could lower premiums.
Anyone who wants to be annexed may request it, Livengood said.
“Don’t worry,” a man shouted. “You’re not going to get that call.”
Assistant city manager Missy Gentry and the city’s planning and development director, Krista Hampton, said Monday that city staff thought they were going to a small, informal meeting when they accepted McEachern’s invitation.
Future meetings will be coordinated through City and County Council, she said.
“We feel like we would prefer to control the meeting and the format, and we intend to do that,” Gentry said. “We would have come prepared (for the audience) if we knew. We would have planned accordingly.”
For future annexation meetings, “We will be proactive on where we’re going,” Hampton said.
Benjamin said he would have attended the meeting had he been invited by McEachern.
Areas of interest
Columbia City Council has yet to vote on which communities it is likely to target for annexation. But council’s three citywide representatives have their own ideas. Generally, the mayor and the two at-large members want to expand the city to areas within the three interstate highways that surround Columbia. In general, those council members have discussed focusing on key corridors.
▪ Shop and Bluff roads to the south of the city
▪ Main Street/Wilson Boulevard/Killian Road to the north
▪ Garners Ferry Road area to the east
