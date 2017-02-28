Road tax plan resurfaces in Lexington County

Lexington County leaders are starting to look at another try for a penny-on-the-dollar sales tax for roads and possibly other projects.
The effort “starts the conversation” on holding a referendum for a tax intended mainly to help reduce traffic congestion, County Council chairman Todd Cullum of Cayce said.
If it moves forward, the road proposal could join four other tax plans for schools on the ballot in 2018.
The first effort to win approval for the road tax lost 2-1 at the 2014 ballot.
Foes complained about drainage improvements, walking paths, civic centers, sports fields, libraries and parks included to appeal to areas without traffic problems.
Some council members made it clear Tuesday that they won’t support a new bid for the tax unless the package is devoted solely to roads.
It must be “100 percent for roads” with projects spread equally between rural and suburban areas, Councilman Scotty Whetstone of Swansea said.
“If it’s not just roads, it’s not going to fly,” Councilman Darrell Hudson of Lexington said.
Others want the emphasis on projects that move the most traffic. “We’ve got to help areas that are giving us problems,” Councilwoman Debbie Summers of Springdale said.
An advisory panel is in charge of developing a package of projects that council can accept or reject but can’t change. The tax is estimated to generate nearly $300 million for eight years before expiring unless renewed.
Other plans expected to be on the ballot include renewal of the countywide penny sales tax for schools and property tax increases for more classrooms in Lexington 1, Lexington 4 and possibly Lexington 3.
