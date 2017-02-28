Blythewood area commercial development rejected again

The latest attempt to put a small retail development near Blythewood Middle school failed Tuesday.
Richland County Council rejected the plan 10-1 after nearly two dozen homeowners expressed opposition.
Opponents called the plan an intrusion in a pastoral area that would open the way for more stores to follow.
“Don’t take away our little quiet area,” homeowner Kelly Garrity said.
Plenty of shopping is available on nearby thoroughfares with several stores, homeowners said.
Hugh Palmer, owner of the 5.2-acre site on Rimer Pond Road, declined comment after the decision.
Before the decision, he didn’t spell out the type of stores that would be there.
But the development would be designed to serve nearby homes, he said.
“The area is changing, whether folks like it or not,” Palmer told council members.
It was the second time in two years council turned down a request for commercial development on the site.
Gwendolyn Kennedy was the only council member to oppose rejection.
