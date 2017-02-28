Chicken bites sold in SC Food Lion stores recalled

Federal inspectors announced Tuesday the recall of some ready-to-eat chicken products made by Wayne Farms of Decatur, Alabama, and shipped to Food Lion stores throughout Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states because of possible bacterial contamination .
A customer call complaining that the product looked undercooked brought the problem to the company’s attention, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in the recall notice.
Some 12,600 pounds of breaded chicken bites packaged on December 1, 13, and 30, of 2016, are covered by the recall. They were shipped in cases of 2 clear plastic 5-pound bags of “Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites.”
They have the number P-20214 inside the USDA mark of inspection.
No instances of illness or injury have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the recall notice states.
CUSTOMERS WITH QUESTIONS:
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alan Sterling with Wayne Farms, LLC at 678-450-3092.
Comments