Student apartments are being considered for Shop Road site near Williams-Brice

Student apartments apparently are being considered for a warehouse site just south of Williams-Brice Stadium on Shop Road.
A company called Reign Living LLC is asking for the site to be annexed into the city of Columbia, according to documents provided to the city Planning Commission. According to those documents, the proposed use of the site is student housing.
The property at 1115 and 1087 Shop Road sits beside The Gates at Williams-Brice condominiums, not far from River Rate brewery. Part of the seven-acre site is inside the city limits, and the rest could be annexed.
About two years ago, a Charlotte developer had planned to build student apartments across the street at the Shuman-Owens Supply Co. warehouse site, but those plans were withdrawn.
Additional details about the proposed apartments and about Reign Living LLC were not immediately available.
