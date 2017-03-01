Lexington 1 checking how steam got into bus, scalding six athletes

Lexington 1 officials started examining a school bus Wednesday to learn how steam from a leaky radiator got inside and scalded six White Knoll High School soccer players.
The mechanical failure that caused the athletes to be sprayed with a mix of hot water and coolant hasn’t been determined so far, school spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said.
Engines in buses similar to those in Lexington 1 are in the rear of the vehicle, state education officials said.
It’s not clear where the 42 members of two boys teams and two coaches were riding in the bus when the leak occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday en route to games at Lugoff-Elgin High School.
An undetermined number of the students burned are back in class, Hill said.
The 18-year-old bus owned by Lexington 1 had been inspected within the past year, she said. No details on its repair and maintenance history were provided.
Leaky radiators aren’t a common problem on the nearly state-owned 5,600 buses that transport thousands of students daily to class and activities, state officials said.
But “all these buses are old and starting to have lots of problems,” said Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the state Department of Education.
State-owned buses undergo major inspection yearly as well as up to six more checks annually during routine maintenance, he said.
