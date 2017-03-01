Boutique-style Tru by Hilton hotel aimed at young travelers planned for Harbison

A new Hilton hotel brand targeting millennial travelers is planned for Columbia’s Harbison area, near Columbiana Centre mall.
With 85 rooms and modern design, the proposed Tru by Hilton hotel looks to have a boutique style similar to the Aloft hotel that just opened in downtown Columbia.
The Tru website touts the ditching of the “cookie-cutter hotel vibe.”
The Tru brand was launched by Hilton about a year ago. According to USA Today, Tru will offer rooms typically in the $90 to $100 range, a price point expected to appeal to younger travelers.
Tru is the second hotel announced for Columbiana Drive in less than a year. A 92-room Home2 Suites by Hilton is planned about a mile away.
Georgia-based hospitality company Sycamore Investment Group plans to open the Tru.
Plans provided to the Columbia Planning Commission indicate the hotel would stand four stories on about 1.3 acres. There would be no swimming pool or restaurant, but the hotel would serve complimentary breakfast.
There are plans for several Tru hotels in South Carolina, including in Sumter and North Charleston.
The Columbia Planning Commission will consider site plan approval for the hotel on Monday.
