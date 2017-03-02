Richland gets new nominees for troubled recreation board

New commissioners for the embattled Richland County Recreation Commission were nominated Thursday.
Six names were sent by the county’s legislative delegation to Gov. Henry McMaster.
The nominees are Henri “Ree” Hart, Jermaine Johnson Sr., Robert Lapin, Donzetta Lindsay, Stephen Venugopal and Cynthia Shepard.
The governor must approve each nominee before that person may be seated. It’s unclear how long McMaster will take to vet and approve the nominees.
New commissioners will fill the remainder of those who resigned or were removed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley.
Six of the seven previous commissioners either resigned or were removed from office by Haley. The commission and its former director have been embroiled in criminal charges and lawsuits alleging nepotism, creating a hostile workplace and sexual harasssment. Ex-director James Brown III has been the target of many of the complaints and he has been charged with misconduct, including sexual exploitation of women employees.
Last fall, a majority of the divided legislative delegation asked Haley to remove five commissioners after they provided her with a 31-page investigative letter outlining problems at the agency. Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, has filed a bill that would give Richland County Council authority to hire and fire commissioners.
Just last week, a Republican, antitax activist sued the commission seeking to accomplish goals similar who what is in Courson’s bill.
