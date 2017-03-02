White Knoll pupils scalded by steam from radiator inside school bus

Steam that scalded six White Knoll High School soccer players came from an overheated radiator inside the school bus on which they rode, officials said Thursday.
The radiator is located under a metal cover at the back of the bus, Lexington 1 spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill said.
Two of those scalded are not back in class, with privacy standards barring disclosure of the extent of burns and if anyone was hospitalized, she said.
Steam erupted when a hose burst after an engine belt for a fan cooling the radiator apparently broke and sprayed coolant, she said. The teams were traveling on I-20 to games for two boys teams at Lugoff-Elgin High.
The bus transported other students earlier Tuesday without problem, Hill said.
No change is expected in mechanical checks of buses twice weekly, she said.
