Sheriff: ‘Deputies acted properly and according to policy’ in drowning death of Sumter man

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Thursday that after a review of the facts he believes his deputies did nothing wrong in their interaction with a 27-year-old man who drowned while allegedly fleeing from them.
The dead man was identified as Mark Gabriel Horne of Sumter, said county coroner Robbie Baker.
Dennis called Horne’s death an unfortunate situation. “I regret that this individual’s actions caused his death,” he said.
More details of the Wednesday evening events were made public on Thursday by the sheriff’s department.
Around 7:25 p.m., the deputies , who were conducting a license checkpoint, witnessed a “driver make an abrupt, unlawful turn off of the road into a driveway in an apparent attempt to avoid the checkpoint,” Dennis said in the update.
A deputy turned on his blue light and pursued the car “through a driveway and into a yard before the man jumped out and fled on foot into a wooded area between homes.”
A resident of the neighborhood stopped the deputy’s patrol car and directed the officers to his back yard, where the deputies found Horne “in distress in a small pond behind the residence, some distance from the shore.”
“One deputy entered the water in an attempt to rescue the man but was forced back to shore by the depth and cold temperature of the water,” the sheriff said.
Horne’s body was recovered later by a diver for the Sumter County Fire Department in about 15 feet of water.
Authorities still don’t know why Horne fled the license check point, Dennis said. An autopsy on Horne’s body has been scheduled for Friday morning, Baker said.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death.
