40 people displaced from homes after early morning apartment fire in Richland County

Forty people have been displaced from their homes after an early Saturday morning apartment fire in Richland County.
Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at Paces Run Apartments, off Parklane Road, around 4:10 a.m.
Multiple people were rescued, but there were no injuries, according to the fire department.
Twenty-four apartments, home to 40 people, were damaged in the fire. Twelve of those apartments are complete losses, the fire department says.
The fire is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal.
Comments