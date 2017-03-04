Big crowd, big food: ‘Ginormous Food’ filming is a hit at Cinnamon Roll Deli

The crowd at Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli was even bigger than usual Saturday morning. You might even say it was, ahem, ginormous.
The excitement of Food Network’s “Ginormous Food” series filming at the Columbia restaurant drew dozens upon dozens of customers, who sat packed inside the cozy dining room while camera lights cut through the delicious smell of cinnamon rolls and breakfast sandwiches.
“It’s good for the area, to bring notice to Columbia,” said 16-year-old Hannah Brubaker, who arrived bright and early with four of her friends from Cardinal Newman High School to score a free cinnamon roll and, hopefully, some camera time.
Dedicated to finding the biggest and tastiest food in America, “Ginormous Food” selected the Cinnamon Roll Deli as one of three Columbia restaurants to film this weekend. It’s being featured for its 12-pound CinnaMonster cinnamon roll cake.
The Food Network crew also will be at Henry’s Restaurant & Bar on Sunday and at Bourbon on Monday.
Shelby Villnow, 20, prodded her boyfriend, 22-year-old Josh Kemp, to arrive early for breakfast and a chance to be interviewed on camera. And she got her wish, happily singing the praises of one of her favorite Columbia eateries.
“It’s kind of like our breakfast date place,” Villnow said. “We know that we’re going to spend a little time here. So it’s nice to just sit down, relax and talk over great food.”
Villnow was one of several self-described Food Network junkies who came to see the filming Saturday. Scott Yakimo was another.
He and his wife, Jennifer, recently moved to Columbia from New Jersey and had been planning to visit the Cinnamon Roll Deli for some time. They figured filming day was just the right time.
He’s the cook of the family; she’s the baker, they said.
And for Scott’s upcoming birthday, he’ll be getting a CinnaMonster birthday cake.
Reach Ellis at (803) 771-8307.
