March 4, 2017 2:58 PM

2 survive, 1 killed in Lexington County house fire Saturday

By Sarah Ellis

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

One person died and two others escaped from a Saturday morning house fire in Lexington County.

Maria Addy-Starino, 64, was found dead in a house that caught fire in the 100 block of Dickert Drive around 8 a.m., Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Addy-Starino was pulled from the home by firefighters but pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other family members escaped from the fire and were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Fisher said.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday to determing Addy-Starino’s cause of death, Fisher said.

The fire is being investigated by multiple agencies, Fisher said.

