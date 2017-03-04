2 survive, 1 killed in Lexington County house fire Saturday

One person died and two others escaped from a Saturday morning house fire in Lexington County.
Maria Addy-Starino, 64, was found dead in a house that caught fire in the 100 block of Dickert Drive around 8 a.m., Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Addy-Starino was pulled from the home by firefighters but pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other family members escaped from the fire and were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Fisher said.
An autopsy will be performed Sunday to determing Addy-Starino’s cause of death, Fisher said.
The fire is being investigated by multiple agencies, Fisher said.
Comments