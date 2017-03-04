His wish was for a fishing boat. But teen gets so much more in York County.

All Cody “Deuce” West wished for was to catch some fish.
The teenager, however, would need a bigger boat.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation, regional fishing organizations and a Fort Mill retailer made that wish come true Saturday.
Deuce is a 15-year-old resident of Woodruff suffering with cystic fibrosis, a progressive genetic disease that causes lung infections. The Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses, asked Deuce what he would like to have.
They didn’t have to fish for an answer.
“My cousin’s got a boat, and I have really enjoyed it,” he said Saturday.
Fort Mill retailer Cabela’s — which specializes in hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor gear — teamed up with Make-A-Wish and donated a 2015 Alumnacraft MV 1756 CC boat to the teen, complete with his name emblazoned in bright red.
“I would rather have a boat because I can have it the rest of my life, instead of a memory,” Deuce said.
Before he could hook it up to a truck and haul it home, however, organizers had lots of goodies in store. Deuce deserved a chance to go fishing.
Regional high school fishing team Riley’s Catch took Deuce fishing at two local ponds and held a tournament. The team includes students from North and South Carolina high schools, including York County, said founder Tom Laymon.
Deuce sat in a boat as a truck drove him through the parking lot of Cabela’s, where he was escorted to the front of the store and greeted by dozens of cheering friends, family and organizers.
Professional angler Britt Myers of Lake Wylie helped pull the five fish Deuce caught out of the boat, where members of the North Carolina Bass Federation weighed the fish and declared him an honorary state champion. Cabela’s representatives presented Deuce with an oversized green check with the word “boat” written in the dollar amount box.
“I didn’t think it would be this exciting,” Deuce said after receiving a fishing trophy and professionally-made jersey.
Cabela’s made Deuce an honorary pro-staffer, said Fort Mill marketing manager Liza Barrett, and the store outfitted him with a fish finder for his boat, fishing line and a spinning combo.
“It’s been really exciting to watch it all come together and to give Deuce a very special day that I hope him and his family never forget,” Barrett said.
Deuce’s mother Tonya West said the family is in “shock and in awe of everything we have done today.”
Jackie West, Deuce’s dad, teared up as he rubbed his son’s shoulders and declared they could catch bigger fish.
“He well deserves it with what he has to put up with and go through,” Jackie West said. “It means a lot.”
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4072
