Tournament fans bring financial boost to Greenville

Thousands of fans who attended the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena also enjoyed spending time in downtown Greenville, VisitGreenvilleSC President Chris Stone said Sunday.
Stone said fans who came with “relatively low expectations” were impressed with the “wow” factor of Greenville.
“They can’t believe the walkability” that allowed easy access from the arena to downtown hotels and restaurants, he said.
The University of South Carolina won the tournament, beating Mississippi State University by a score of 59-49 in Sunday’s championship.
The tournament pumped an estimated $1.7 million into Greenville’s economy, according to Stone’s organization.
Greg Greenawalt, general manager of the Crowne Plaza, said the tournament was “very lucrative” for his hotel, which hosted three teams, as well as two bands and cheer squads.
“Of course along with the teams you get their fans and family,” he said.
Aside from some minor traffic congestion, the tournament caused few problems, said Greenville Police Department spokesman Johnathan Bragg.
Stone said the tournament served as a “test run” for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games that will be played in Greenville on March 17 and 19.
“The NCAA is going to love being here,” he said.
The Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament also concluded Sunday in Conway. The ACC championships in rowing and men’s and women’s golf will take place in the state later this spring.
This is the first time in 15 years that South Carolina has hosted conference championships and NCAA tournament games. These events have returned as a result of state lawmakers voting in 2015 to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds in Columbia.
Tom Regan, an associate professor of sport and entertainment at the University of South Carolina, said the state needs to make a good impression this year to ensure that these events don’t leave again.
Besides filling hotels and restaurants with fans, Regan said, high-profile sporting events can help lure businesses and vacationing tourists to South Carolina.
Stone said he expects to see Greenville host more conference and NCAA tournament games in the future.
“I am confident that we will get them back,” he said.
