SLED investigating fatal Lexington County house fire

Saturday’s blaze on Dickert Drive killed Maria Addy-Starino, 64. There’s been no word on what started the fire, and the investigation has been turned over to SLED, according to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill.
"With any fatal fire, we turn it over to their investigators to see if there was any criminal conduct or if it was accidental," he said
The blaze broke out around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office. Addy-Starino was pulled from the home by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene.
